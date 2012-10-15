Yet Another Fabulous Prize Giveaway on Pattaya 103 Radio

Pattaya: Monday Morning saw Brooksy’s Big Breakfast show launch this week’s New Competition on Pattaya 103FM

Following lasts week’s record breaking prize of 2 return tickets to Cambodia, Brooksy was the first of the presenters to announce this weeks competition with a prize of TWO NIGHT AND THREE DAYS ON AN ISLAND RESORT.

The competition will, of course, be shared with listeners throughout the day by the presenters, who are live until 9 at night.

Using the link on the Pattaya 103 website, ( Fabulous Big Competition), you can now enter to win.

Our Big Thanks go to one of our Fab Sponsors, Amazone Travel and Insurance, a local company who have operated in the area for several years. Unlike many similar companies, Amazone’s Boss, Tina Eissing, and her team all speak fluent English along with Dutch and of course Thai which makes dealing with them an enjoyable experience. They are sponsoring this weeks prize in conjunction with the Nimmanoradee Resort on Ko Samet.

Last week’s winner, George Powell, currently living in Bangkok, was announced on Pattaya’s “Fabulous” 103 Fm and our team are contacting him to arrange his trip to Siem Reap.