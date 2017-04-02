Right To Reply Pattaya Condo Builder discusses Off Plan

With the recent news of two huge condo projects going into a form of Bankruptcy protection in Pattaya, Fab 103FM invited Condo Developers to come in and tell us about building, selling off plan and the pitfalls facing a developer

One Tower took up the challenge, sending us their Sales director along with a Thai representative to tell us more. Admitting to shortcoming,s explaining the reasoning and how they deal with the inevitable problems that can and will occur in a developement

Many Thanks to One Tower for presenting the balanced view and explaining Off Plan buying for condominiums in Thailand and more to the point Pattaya

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN

One Tower Interview Pt 1

One Tower Interview Pt 2

One Tower interview Pt 3

Key Links