NAME THE BABY ( a first in Pattaya for sure)

April 13, 2016

 

Cat, our radio station Mother, takes care of everything here really.  BUT SHE IS PREGNANT.  We have persuaded her to let YOU name her baby.

Its going to be a boy, ( so she tells us) and we expect him to arrive within a month.. BUT WHAT TO CALL HIM?

When was the last time you got to choose a child’s name?  Now’s the chance and YOU CAN WIN 3000 baht’s worth of food and drink at the Mediterranean Garden Resort, if she goes for your chosen name

JUST ENTER A NAME IN THE COMMENT BOX BELOW

 

