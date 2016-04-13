NAME THE BABY ( a first in Pattaya for sure)

Cat, our radio station Mother, takes care of everything here really. BUT SHE IS PREGNANT. We have persuaded her to let YOU name her baby.
Its going to be a boy, ( so she tells us) and we expect him to arrive within a month.. BUT WHAT TO CALL HIM?
When was the last time you got to choose a child’s name? Now’s the chance and YOU CAN WIN 3000 baht’s worth of food and drink at the Mediterranean Garden Resort, if she goes for your chosen name
JUST ENTER A NAME IN THE COMMENT BOX BELOW
Leo
I think Mikey (as in mic) the tools of your trade 🙂
Tiger
Brandon
Farang name: Adam
Start again… Farang name… ADAM…. Thai name…. BOY
Joseph ….Nick name Joe