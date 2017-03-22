Your Legal Questions answered by our Thai Barrister

The costs of Marriage breakdown. Gambling online in Thailand, Buying your way out of a court case. When do you need a Thai driving licence here?

All questions sent in by listeners in Pattaya and asked of a qualified Thai Lawyer who practices law daily. We are happy to ask him any question that comes in and as you will see, we dont give him too much notice. Kuhn Pira is with Magna Carta on South Pattaya Road ( Dtai)

When your marriage ends, who gets the house, not maybe what you think by the way, any more than playing cards for money online from your Thai home and then the aged old question, can you pay someone money to make a court case disappear.

Thai legal Questions answered

THE PROPERTY QUESTIONS IN THIS SHOW ARE IN A SEPARATE PODCAST DUE TO THE AMOUNT AND SUBJECT… ( Click here for the link) http://pattaya103.com/fab103/7401-2/