FREE RADIO PROMOTION FOR YOUR BUSINESS

If you run a bar or restaurant and are offering customers free transport home to avoid drink driving over the holiday period in Pattaya, we want to give you a boost,
Road blocks will be out all over the region, and they move so don’t think u can avoid them. We Know our listeners dont want to be in accidents, you arent that kind of people, but , sadly, it happens. the punishment for drunk driving is severe, and an overnight at Soi 9 isnt something to relish either.
Stay Sober, or Get A Driver
Let us know via email if your Business Qualifies and you will be featured on the FM with Fabulous 103fm
email us at drink@fabulous103.com
AND a big congratulations to the Mediterranean Garden Resort over by Maprachan for being the first on our list
