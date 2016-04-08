FREE RADIO PROMOTION FOR YOUR BUSINESS

News Ticker

April 8, 2016 tommydee Breaking news, Local News, Pattaya News 1

If you run a bar or restaurant and are offering customers free transport home to avoid drink driving over the holiday period in Pattaya, we want to give you a boost,

Road blocks will be out all over the region, and they move so don’t think u can avoid them.  We Know our listeners dont want to be in accidents, you arent that kind of people, but , sadly, it happens.  the punishment for drunk driving is severe, and an overnight at Soi 9 isnt something to relish either.

Stay Sober, or Get A Driver

Let us know via email if your Business Qualifies and you will be featured on the FM with Fabulous 103fm

email us at drink@fabulous103.com

AND a big congratulations to the Mediterranean Garden Resort over by Maprachan for being the first on our list

