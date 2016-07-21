News Ticker

Eggs Benedict or just a pile of poop on toast?

July 21, 2016 tommydee Breaking news, podcasts 0

Chef Sean explains the secret to the sauce, which of course is THE main ingredient, on Fabulous 103fm

Restaurants, Cafes and Home Cooks… Take Note…

With the famous Eggs Benedict dish now popular around Pattaya, and one establishment, at least, simply serving two poached eggs on toast and claiming thats  how ” they do it”.. and others using  cartons of goop..  We decided to find out how its REALLY made.

Executive Chef Sean from the Amari Group in Pattaya agreed to come  in to the Fabulous studios,    feed us     and then tell us how its done.

Plus he got to play Mastermind  ( and only missed one question)

Pretty cool huh? 

Click Below to take a listen:

 

      Eggs Benedict - Mantra Amari Pattaya

 

Well worth a listen. 🙂

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Fabulous103fm 2016