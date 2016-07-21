Eggs Benedict or just a pile of poop on toast?

Restaurants, Cafes and Home Cooks… Take Note…

With the famous Eggs Benedict dish now popular around Pattaya, and one establishment, at least, simply serving two poached eggs on toast and claiming thats how ” they do it”.. and others using cartons of goop.. We decided to find out how its REALLY made.

Executive Chef Sean from the Amari Group in Pattaya agreed to come in to the Fabulous studios, feed us and then tell us how its done.

Plus he got to play Mastermind ( and only missed one question)

Pretty cool huh?

Click Below to take a listen:

Eggs Benedict - Mantra Amari Pattaya

Well worth a listen. 🙂