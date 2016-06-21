Checks for Borax in Big C following Bangkok Pork Scare

Big C stores in the Pattaya region held back on pork sales as kits were issued to each store to check meat on sale, following a scare in a Bangkok open market that saw officials discovering Borax in Pork on sale there.

Borax, which can have detrimental effects on human health, is a banned food additive in Thailand. Less reputable butchers have however been known to add it, especially in markets where meat isn’t refrigerated, as it can temporarily overcome a somewhat rancid smell and taste.

Big C Stores nationwide were ordered to check stock as were their suppliers . With negative results in all cases sales resumed by mid day.

Big C management confirmed that the tests were a precaution only as they already had full confidence in their products but equally encouraged all retailers to carry out similar tests in the interest of customer goodwill

